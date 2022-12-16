Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Dallas.
Walker didn't practice at all during Week 15 prep due to an ankle injury he suffered in the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans. However, the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will still have a chance to suit up Sunday. The rookie has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
