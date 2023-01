Walker (ankle) is slated to be available Sunday in Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker has missed the last two games due to a high-ankle injury that he sustained back in Week 14 at Tennessee. After practicing in a limited capacity during Week 17 prep, he was listed as questionable for Sunday, but he now seems destined to return to action, which will be revealed approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.