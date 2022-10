Walker recorded five tackles (two solo) and a sack during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

Walker tied his season high for tackles, including his second sack of the season, in Week 7. The 6-foot-5 rookie pass rusher also lined up on 67 of the Jaguars' defensive snaps against the Giants. Over the first seven contests of his career, Walker has tallied 27 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended and an interception on 409 snaps.