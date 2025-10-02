Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Walker is considered day-to-day after undergoing surgery on his wrist and still has a chance of playing Monday versus the Chiefs, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Though a source familiar with the wrist injury Walker sustained in the Week 4 win over the 49ers told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com on Wednesday that the defensive end was viewed as "week-to-week," Coen offered a more encouraging prognosis a day later. Following Walker's surgery, the Jaguars will likely wait and see what, if anything, he's able to do in practices Thursday through Saturday before deciding on his status for Monday's contest. Even if Walker is cleared to play Monday, he could have to wear some sort of brace or cast to protect his surgically-repaired wrist.