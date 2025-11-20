Walker (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Walker sustained a knee injury during the second quarter of the Jaguars' Week 11 win over the Chargers and was not cleared to return. He was held out of the first practice of Week 12 prep, but he'll have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's road game against the Cardinals. Walker has recorded 20 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defense across nine regular-season games.