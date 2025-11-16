Walker is dealing with a knee issue and is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Walker was looked at in the medical tent before heading to the locker room in the second quarter. He was having a big game prior to being hurt, tallying four tackles, including a half-sack. If Walker is unable to return, Danny Striggow could see a bump in defensive snaps.