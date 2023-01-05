Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Titans.
Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Week 14 win over Tennessee, forcing him to miss the following two games as well. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick was able to return and play 36 percent of defensive snaps Week 17 against Houston, though he was still limited in each practice during Week 18 prep. With Jacksonville playing for a playoff berth Week 18, it's likely Walker will make every effort to suit up for Saturday's regular-season finale.
