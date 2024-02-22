Walker closed the 2023 regular season with 52 tackles (27 solo), 10 sacks and one fumble recovery in 17 games.
The 2022 first-overall pick had a quiet rookie campaign with just 3.5 sacks in 15 contests, but he took a major step forward as a sophomore in 2022, finishing second on the team in sacks. Walker could be poised for a full breakout in 2024, though the status of Jacksonville's top pass rusher Josh Allen -- who is scheduled to become a free agent -- could affect how much attention Walker receives from opposing offenses.
