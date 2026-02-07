Walker posted 38 tackles (19 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and two pass defenses across 14 regular-season games in 2025 with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars exercised Walker's fifth-year option in April after he logged double-digit sacks in both 2023 and 2024. However, the fourth-year pro came nowhere close to that level of production in 2025, though that decreased production can be partially attributed to him dealing with wrist and knee injuries throughout the season. The 2026 season is the last year of Walker's contract, and it's possible that Jacksonville lets the 2022 first-rounder play out his rookie deal rather than offer an extension.