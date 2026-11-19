Walker (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Walker injured his ribs in Week 8 against the Colts, but the fifth-year pro has been cleared to play in each of the Jaguars' last two games. Unless his practice participation decreases over the next two days, Walker should be good to go for Sunday's road game against the Giants. The 2022 first-rounder has 22 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two pass defenses through nine regular-season games.