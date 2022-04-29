The Jaguars selected Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, first overall.

Walker's path to being the first overall pick is a unique one. He did not start a game until his junior season in 2021 and had a total of 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss over 36 appearances at Georgia. Prior to the combine, Walker was thought to be a first-round prospect, but not the top pick overall. Things changed in Indianapolis when Walker turned in an all-world workout that fully demonstrated his tools. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds and measured in with 35.5-inch arms and an 84.25-inch wingspan. While Walker lacks the production variable that is usually a necessity to go first overall, his undeniable athleticism and power made him a viable candidate. Now that he's in Jacksonville, Walker can step into a Day 1 role at defensive end. With the right development, Walker can evolve into a game-wrecking presence up front provided he can develop as a pass-rusher.