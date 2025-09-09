Jaguars' Travon Walker: Tallies two tackles Week 1
Walker posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 26-10 Week 1 win over the Panthers.
Walker had a quiet game on the stat sheet but did notch four QB pressures. He tallied exactly 10.5 sacks each of the past two seasons to emerge as a solid IDP option.
