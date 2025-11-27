Jaguars' Travon Walker: Unable to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Walker was unable to play in the team's Week 12 win over the Cardinals due to a knee injury, and he has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The defensive lineman will have two more shots to return to practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
