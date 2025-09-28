Jaguars' Travon Walker: Won't return vs. San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (wrist) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Walker sustained a wrist injury in the first half, and the issue is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest. Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah will see more snaps at defensive end opposite Josh Hines-Allen in Walker's absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Exits with wrist injury•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Tallies two tackles Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Double-digit sacks in 2024•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Strip sacks Rudolph in Week 17 win•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Posts sack Week 13•