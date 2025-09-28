default-cbs-image
Walker (wrist) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Walker sustained a wrist injury in the first half, and the issue is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest. Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah will see more snaps at defensive end opposite Josh Hines-Allen in Walker's absence.

