Jaguars' Tre Herndon: Comes off COVID-19 list
The Jaguars activated Herndon from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Herndon only spent four games on the COVID list, and he'll be available to suit up in Baltimore on Sunday. He stands to handle his usual starting role at cornerback.
