Herndon had three solo tackles and two interceptions in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Herndon has started the last five games with Jalen Ramsey now shipped to the Rams, and he's appeared to come into his own over the last few weeks. The 23-year-old has 31 tackles (21 solo), six passes defensed and two interceptions at the season's midpoint.

