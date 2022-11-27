site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-tre-herndon-healthy-scratch-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Tre Herndon: Healthy scratch Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 27, 2022
at
12:39 pm ET
•
1 min read
Herndon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Baltimore.
Herndon totaled 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble over the past four games but won't suit up for Sunday's contest. Rookie Montaric Brown should have an expanded role for Jacksonville.
More News
03/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/14/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/26/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/18/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read