Herndon had nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

Herndon received his third consecutive start in place of Jalen Ramsey (back) and was all over the field Sunday as the Jags held the Saints in check. Ramsey was questionable for Week 6 before ultimately being inactive, and Herndon should continue to start until his return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories