Play

Herndon is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury.

Herndon appears to have suffered a shoulder injury in Friday's practice, during which he was a limited participant. If the 23-year-old were forced to miss any time, D.J. Hayden and Breon Borders would be candidates to play expanded roles on defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories