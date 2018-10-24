Jaguars' Tre Herndon: Practicing Wednesday
Herndon (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Herndon has missed three consecutive games in a row due to a lingering hamstring issue, but appears to have returned to full health. The special teams player seems on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8