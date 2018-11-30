Herndon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Herndon practiced in a limited fashion each day this week. The Vanderbilt product is one of three cornerbacks listed on the Jaguars' injury report -- the others being Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Quenton Meeks (knee). If all three play Sunday, Herndon will likely fall back to the bottom of the cornerback rotation, where he hasn't logged a defensive snap since Week 8 against the Eagles.