Herndon (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Herndon's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise as he's only two days removed from suffering a concussion during Monday's loss to the Bengals. The Vanderbilt product will likely have to endure an uphill battle to be able to suit up Sunday against the Browns, and will certainly need to at least log a full practice Thursday or Friday to do so.