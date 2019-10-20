Herndon will start Sunday's game at Cincinnati after Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Rams this week, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Herndon started the last three games while Ramsey was sidelined with a back injury and he'll now step into the starting job full-time. The 23-year-old has 25 tackles (16 solo) and two passes defensed through six games.