Jaguars' Tre Herndon: Ruled out Week 6
Herndon has a hamstring injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Herndon was inactive last Sunday and did not practice this week so it's unsurprising the reserve cornerback will be unable to play this weekend. The undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt has five tackles for the season but hasn't recorded a statistic since Week 3.
