Herndon had 55 tackles (42 solo) with 13 passes defensed and three interceptions in 16 games this season.

The 23-year-old began the season in a reserve role, but Jalen Ramsey's early-season injury and subsequent trade led to him starting 14 games. Herndon, a 2018 undrafted free agent, saw significant defensive playing time in only two games last season, so his increased role in 2019 was a major step forward. The Jaguars return the entirety of their cornerback room in 2020, but Herndon still remains on track for a sizable role, barring a significant addition via the draft or free agency.