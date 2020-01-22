Jaguars' Tre Herndon: Starts 14 games
Herndon had 55 tackles (42 solo) with 13 passes defensed and three interceptions in 16 games this season.
The 23-year-old began the season in a reserve role, but Jalen Ramsey's early-season injury and subsequent trade led to him starting 14 games. Herndon, a 2018 undrafted free agent, saw significant defensive playing time in only two games last season, so his increased role in 2019 was a major step forward. The Jaguars return the entirety of their cornerback room in 2020, but Herndon still remains on track for a sizable role, barring a significant addition via the draft or free agency.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.