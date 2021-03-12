site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Tre Herndon: Staying in Jacksonville
Herndon signed a contract with the Jaguars on Friday.
Herdon reached careers highs in both tackles (76) and sacks (one) during his 2020 campaign with the team. The 25-year-old seems to be on track for another starting role at cornerback.
