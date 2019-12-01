Play

Herndon (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.

Herndon was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to the shoulder issue, but he won't be forced to miss Sunday's contest. The 23-year-old has played nearly every defensive snap over the last eight games and will have a tall task Week 13 while going up against WRs Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

