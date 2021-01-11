Herndon had eight tackles (seven solo) during the Week 17 loss to the Colts.

The 24-year-old finished the season fourth on the team with 76 tackles (64 solo), and he also had one sack and five passes defensed. Herndon started 12 of 16 games and allowed a 112.0 QB rating on 76 targets. He had a strong showing in 2019 with a 69.4 QB rating allowed on 80 targets, so he took a significant step back this season. Herndon will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so he could be back with the Jaguars in 2021 if the team wants to retain him.