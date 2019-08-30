McBride caught three of seven targets, totaling 37 receiving yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Falcons.

On a night when Jaguars receivers couldn't catch a cold, McBride led the group as he had for much of the preseason. The 26-year-old pass catcher retains an outside shot at a roster spot given his past experience contributing on special teams, as well as the fact that he's been first or second on the team in receiving yardage for each of its four exhibition games this year, with 42 more total receiving yards than any other Jaguars wideout.