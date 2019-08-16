McBride caught four of five targets for 47 yards in Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles.

McBride was the lone pass catcher with multiple receptions (three) or double-digit receiving yards (43) in the preseason opener, and he was once again active in Thursday's game. The 26-year-old hasn't seen regular-season action since 2017 with the Bears when he played in eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories