The Jaguars signed Pena as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Pena, a sixth-year senior, played his first five college seasons with Syracuse before ending his college journey at Penn State. The wide receiver started eight games in 2025 and participated in 13, totalling 49 receptions for 552 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Pena's average size and speed will do him no favors at the NFL level, but his toughness and intuitive feel for space may sneak him onto an NFL roster as a punt return option.