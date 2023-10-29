Lawrence (knee) is active Week 8 against the Steelers.

Lawrence entered the week officially listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions each day, but the expectation leading up to Sunday was that he'd once again suit up. Although his knee issue is said to have improved, Lawrence will once again play while sporting a protective brace. He was productive in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football despite not playing at 100 percent, completing 69 percent of his passes and throwing for a touchdown in the win over New Orleans. This week, he'll face a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (192.2).