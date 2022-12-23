Lawrence (toe) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Jets.
Lawrence, who has been working through a toe injury that he sustained in Week 13, had been listed as questionable for the contest, but he'll be out there Thursday, as expected, and will look to build off a fantasy-friendly Week 15 effort in which he completed 27 of 42 passes for 318 yards, four TDs and a pick in this past Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys.
