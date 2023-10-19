Lawrence (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Saints.

Lawrence was listed as a limited participant on the Jaguars' practice reports Tuesday and Wednesday and approached the contest officially listed as questionable, but he'll give it a go Thursday after testing things out with his left knee during a pregame workout. If Lawrence, who figures to be sporting a knee brace, ends up suffering any in-game setbacks, top backup C.J. Beathard is on hand to step in, with Nathan Rourke having been designated as the team's emergency third QB. Six games into the 2023 season, Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards with seven TDs and three picks to go along with 33 carries for 147 yards. With his Week 7 active status confirmed, Lawrence now is set to square off against a Saints defense that is allowing an average of 182 passing yard per game, which is the fifth fewest in the league to date.