Lawrence (concussion/ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Lawrence worked on a limited basis Friday and was deemed questionable ahead of Sunday's contest. However, after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, the QB traveled with the team to Tampa on Saturday, setting the stage for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft to make his 49th consecutive start, with C.J. Beathard slated to back him up. In the process, Lawrence is in line to face a Buccaneers defense that is allowing an average of 263.9 passing yards per game (31st in the league) thus far. Through 14 games this season, Lawrence has led the Jaguars to an 8-6 record, while completing 65.9 percent of his passing attempts for 3,525 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.