Lawrence (toe) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Titans.
Though Lawrence was listed as limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as questionable for the contest, there was little doubt regarding the Week 18 availability of the QB, who continues to play through a toe issue. While other signal callers around the league have different things to play for during the last weekend of the regular season, Lawrence and the 8-8 Jaguars will be all-in Saturday, with the AFC South title on the line. Through 16 games to date, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has recorded 3,901 passing yards to go along with 24 TDs and eight picks.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Takes questionable tag into weekend•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Logs DNP on Tuesday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Disappointing numbers in blowout•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Ready for Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Set to play in Week 17•