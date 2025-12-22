Lawrence completed 23 of 36 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos. He added six rushes for 20 yards and another touchdown.

Even facing one of the toughest matchups in the league, Lawrence continued his very strong stretch of play. He completed six passes of at least 20 yards in addition to touchdown strikes from 12, 10 and three yards away. While he had a modest yardage total on the ground, he chipped in a one-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter to give him five rushing touchdowns in his last eight contests. Overall, Lawrence has at least 240 passing yards in four of his last five games while accounting for multiple scores in all five contests. Though it didn't cost him playing time, Lawrence did have his ankle taped late in the game, which could be worth monitoring throughout the week, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union.