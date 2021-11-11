Lawrence (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, coach Urban Meyer relayed earlier this week that the QB should be a go Sunday against the Colts. Friday's final injury report will determine whether the signal caller approaches the contest with a Week 10 injury designation or fully cleared to play in advance of the weekend.
