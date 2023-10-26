Lawrence (knee) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Lawrence was also limited Wednesday, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the quarterback is in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Steelers. However, Lawrence will probably need to be a full practice participant Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation.
