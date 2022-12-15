Lawrence (toe) was present for practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Lawrence didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Cowboys. The Jaguars' upcoming injury report will clarify whether the QB logged a limited or full session.
