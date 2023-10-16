Lawrence (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Jacksonville held a walkthrough practice Monday, so Lawrence's 'DNP' designation is an estimation. Still, after coach Doug Pederson called the quarterback "day-to-day" per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that estimation appears accurate. Jacksonville has expressed optimism that the starting quarterback isn't dealing with a long-term injury, but with a short turnaround before Thursday's road matchup against the Saints, it's possible backup C.J. Beathard ends up drawing a start. Lawrence will have two more chances to log some amount of practice activity before being tagged with an injury designation for Week 7.