Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for six yards in the Jaguars' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Lawrence helped lead the Jaguars to a 10-3 halftime lead and 13-6 advantage after three quarters, but the Broncos' defense progressively exerted its will and ended up holding him to a 52.4 QBR while sacking him twice. Lawrence was also costly, as it came late in the third quarter at the Broncos' 33-yard line and led to a Denver touchdown. The drop-off in performance for Lawrence compared to Week 1 was fairly drastic, and the 2021 first overall pick will face another high-caliber defense in a Week 3 home matchup against the Patriots next Sunday.