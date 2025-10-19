Lawrence completed 23 of 48 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams. He added 18 rushing yards on two carries.

The Jaguars were staring at a 21-0 deficit at halftime, so Lawrence was forced to put the ball in the air most of the second half. The volume led to a season high in passing yards for the fifth-year QB, as well as Travis Hunter's first career TD reception, but it also led to Lawrence being sacked seven times. He'll take a mediocre 9:5 TD:INT through seven games into Jacksonville's Week 8 bye.