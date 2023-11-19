Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Titans. He added five rushes for 17 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Lawrence accounted for all four of Jacksonville's touchdowns, connecting twice with Calvin Ridley in the end zone on passes of three and 20 yards. He also found the end zone twice on the ground -- his first rushing scores of the season -- from nine and five yards away. The performance marked only the third time this season that Lawrence has tallied multiple scores, and he also chipped in strong efficiency through the air by averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. The latter is particularly positive, as Lawrence pushed the ball down the field accurately by completing five passes of at least 20 yards -- matching his season high. A similar performance may be needed in Week 12 as the Jaguars travel to Houston for a pivotal divisional matchup.