Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for two yards in the Jaguars' 34-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Lawrence's afternoon was about as smooth as his numbers suggest, as he helped stake the Jaguars to a 24-0 halftime lead with a trio of touchdown tosses to Parker Washington (30 yards), Josh Cameron (four yards) and Brenton Strange (14 yards). Lawrence added a 32-yard scoring strike to Jakobi Meyers to cap off the opening possession of the second half, and the air attack didn't need to do much more heavy lifting from that point on after the TD extended Jacksonville's lead to 31-0. Lawrence gets a much stiffer test in Week 2, however, as the Jaguars pay a visit to the Broncos next Sunday afternoon.