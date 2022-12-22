Lawrence remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jets, but he's been cleared to play through a sprained toe on his left foot, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence first picked up the injury in the Jaguars' Week 13 loss to the Lions, but he was able to return to that contest and has proceeded to play at a high level over the past two weeks while leading Jacksonville to wins over the Titans and Cowboys. Even though Lawrence carried a designation into the Thursday's contest, the Jaguars never had much concern about his availability after he practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday. He'll officially shed his injury designation when Jacksonville releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.