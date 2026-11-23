Lawrence completed 25 of 47 passes for 301 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed three times for seven yards in the Jaguars' 23-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday. He also fumbled twice but recovered.

Lawrence just managed to generate his fourth 300-yard effort of the season, but the yardage came on a season-high number of pass attempts and season-low completion percentage. The Giants' notoriously stingy pass defense frequently stymied the Jaguars' typically efficient air attack, and Lawrence threw multiple interceptions for the first time this season. Lawrence did have what seemed to be a second-half touchdown pass to Parker Washington in the back of the end zone ruled incomplete and surprisingly confirmed as such on replay, but the 2021 first overall pick will be looking to get back to his mistake-free ways in a favorable Week 12 home matchup with a Titans team he threw for a season-high 352 yards against in Week 10.