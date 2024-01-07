Lawrence completed 29 of 43 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Titans. He added three rushes for 10 yards.

Lawrence returned from a one-game absence caused by a shoulder injury and had both good and bad moments in the must-win game. He connected with Calvin Ridley for a 59-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, giving the Jaguars a rare lead during the game. Lawrence's next score didn't come until early in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard toss to Evan Engram. In between, he threw a pair of picks, one of which led to a touchdown for the Titans. While he's been forced to play through several injuries this season, Sunday's performance was an illustration of Lawrence's entire year, as he threw 21 touchdowns as opposed to 14 interceptions while also losing seven fumbles. With the loss, the Jaguars missed the postseason, a disappointing end to Lawrence's third campaign in the league.