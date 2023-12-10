Lawrence (ankle) will start Sunday's game against the Browns.

Lawrence -- who is dealing with a right high-ankle sprain -- approached the contest listed as questionable after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, but he'll be in uniform Sunday and will thus have an opportunity to play through his ankle issue, while facing a tough Cleveland defense that is allowing a league-low 153.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, C.J. Beathard, who had been managing a non-throwing shoulder issue and didn't carry a Week 14 injury designation, is on hand to step in should Lawrence suffer any in-game setbacks. Through 12 starts this season, Lawrence has led Jacksonville to an 8-4 record, while logging 3,004 passing yards and a 14:7 TD:INT ratio in that span.