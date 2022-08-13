Lawrence completed six of 12 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding an 11-yard run in Friday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

After leading a pair of field-goal drives in the first quarter, Lawrence connected with tight end Evan Engram for a nine-yard touchdown to take a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter on his final pass of the game. Cleveland's backups staged a comeback after that, but this was an encouraging performance from Jacksonville's starters on both sides of the ball. Lawrence will look to build on this performance in Jacksonville's next preseason game, Aug. 20 against the Steelers.